Weather Report For Monday 25, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: Partly cloudy to cloudy conditions are likely over the region with chances of thunderstorms over Katsina, Sokoto, Gombe, Kebbi and Yelwa in the morning hours. Later in the day, scattered thunderstorms are expected to prevail over the region. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 30 – 35? and 20 – 23? respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Cloudy conditions are expected to prevail over this region with prospects of scattered thunderstorms over Abuja, Makurdi, Yola, Jalingo, Lafia, Ilorin, Minna, Bida and Yola during the morning hours. Thunderstorms/rain activities are likely over most parts of the region during the afternoon/evening hours. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 29 – 33? and 21 – 23? respectively except Jos at 28/17?.

SOUTHERN STATES: Cloudy conditions are anticipated over the southern states with prospects of scattered thunderstorms/rains over Shaki, Iseyin, Abakaliki, Port-Harcourt, Calabar, Eket, Enugu, Owerri, Obudu and Ikom. Scattered thunderstorms/rain activities are expected to prevail over the region during the afternoon/evening hours. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 29 – 33? and 20 – 24? respectively.