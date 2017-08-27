Weather Report For Monday 28, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: Cloudy conditions are expected in the morning with prospect of localised thunderstorms over Borno state. In the afternoon/evening, there are chances of thunderstorms across the region. Day and Night temperature values are anticipated to be in the ranges of 30 – 36? and 20 – 22? respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Morning rains are anticipated over Abuja, Bauchi, Yola, Lokoja, Jos and Makurdi. Later in the day, thunderstorms/rains are expected to prevail across the region. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 29 – 30oC and 18 – 20? respectively except Jos at 25 – 17?.

SOUTHERN STATES: The morning hours are expected to be mostly cloudy with prospects of rains over cities like Enugu, Abakalili, Ikom and Obudu. In the afternoon/evening hours, there are chances of thunderstorms/rains over the inland cities while the coastal cities should expect rainfall activities. Day and night time temperatures are expected to be in the ranges of 27 – 30? and 19 – 24? respectively.