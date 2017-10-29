Weather Report For Monday 30, 2017

Weather Report For Monday 30, 2017
NORTHERN STATES: Dust haze conditions are expected over most parts of the region with visibility range of 3 – 5 km; localised visibility of less than or equal to 2000m during the forecast period. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 31 – 37? and 17 – 23? respectively.

CENTRAL STATES Dust haze conditions are expected over most parts of the region with visibility range of 3 – 5 km; localized visibility of less than or equal to 2000m during the forecast period. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 32 – 34? and 20 – 22? respectively, except over Jos where 27? – 18? day and night temperatures are expected.

SOUTHERN STATES: Cloudy to partly cloudy conditions are expected over the region during the morning hours, chances of localised thunderstorms are anticipated over Ikom, Uyo, Umuahia, Enugu, Owerri, Calabar, Eket, Port- Harcourt, Yenagoa, Warri, Benin, Akure, Ijebu-Ode and its environ during the afternoon/evening hours. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 30 – 33? and 18 – 23? respectively.

 

