Weather Report For Monday 7th, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: Cloudy conditions are anticipated over this region with chances of isolated thunderstorms over Nguru, Katsina, Dutse, Kano, Maiduguri and it’s environ during the morning hours. Later in the afternoon/evening period, isolated thunderstorms are likely over most part of the region. Day and Night temperature value are expected to be in the range of 30 – 34? and 21 – 24? respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Cloudy conditions are expected over this region with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over Abuja, Jalingo, Jos, Bauchi, Gombe, Yola, Ibi, Mambilla plateau and it’s environ during the morning hours. Later in the day, there are prospects of rain showers/localised thunderstorms over most parts of the region. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 28– 31? and 20 – 24? respectively except Jos at 24/18?.

SOUTHERN STATES: Cloudy conditions are expected over this region with chances of isolated rains over Port-Harcourt, Calabar, Uyo and it’s environ during the morning hours. However, there are prospects of isolated rains over most part of the region during the afternoon/evening hours. Day and night time temperatures are expected to be in the ranges of 27- 29? and 21- 22? respectively.