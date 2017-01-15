Weather Report For Monday January 16th, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: Moderate dust haze with visibility range of 3 -5km is anticipated over the Northeastern cities while the rest of the region will be under light dust haze in the next 24hours. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 28 – 33 oC and 12 – 20 oC respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: The central cities are expected to experience sunny and hazy conditions throughout forecast period. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 28 – 35 oC and 11 – 24oC respectively.

SOUTHERN STATES: The entire region is expected to be under partly cloudy conditions within the next 24 hours. The Day and Night time temperatures are expected to be in this range of 33 – 35oC and 21- 24oC respectively.