Weather Report For Monday January 23rd, 2017

January 23 04:06 2017

NORTHERN REGION: This region is expected to be under sunny and hazy conditions throughout the forecast period. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 36 – 38 oC and 16 – 19 oC respectively.

CENTRAL REGION: Sunny and Hazy conditions are expected over this region throughout the forecast period. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 36 – 38 oC and 20 – 25oC respectively.

SOUTHERN STATES: Partly cloudy condition is anticipated in the morning over this region while the coastal cities such as Obudu, Warri, Ogoja, Ikom, Eket, Portharcourt and Yenagoa have prospect of thunderstorms with showers over Enugu and the high ground of Southwest. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 34- 37 oC and 23 – 26 oC respectively.

 

