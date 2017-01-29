Weather Report For Monday January 30th, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: Dust haze is expected over this region with horizontal visibilities between 2-5km. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 32 – 37 oC and 14 – 21 oC respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Dust haze conditions are expected with visibility range of 2-5km over Zaria, Abuja, Minna and Kaduna during the forecast period. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 31 – 36 oC and 14 – 20oC respectively.

SOUTHERN STATES: Partly cloudy conditions are expected over the south west while localised thundery activities are likely over some places such as Ikom, Ogoja , Port-Harcourt , Eket and Calabar during the afternoon/evening hours . Day and night time temperatures are expected to be in the ranges of 34 – 36oC and 21- 24oC respectively.

