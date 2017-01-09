Weather Report For Monday January 9th, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: The region is expected to be hazy within the next 24hours.?Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 28- 34 oC and 9 – 16 oC respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: The region is expected to be hazy within the next 24hours.?Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of28- 36 oC and 9 – 19 oC respectively.

SOUTHERN STATES: Early morning Mist/fog conditions are likely across the coastal cities, with hazy conditions prevailing over the inland cities during the morning hours. Later in the day, partly cloudy conditions are likely over some areas such as Port-Harcourt, Awka and Abakaliki. Day and Night time temperatures are expected to be in the ranges of 32- 35oC and 18- 23oC respectively.