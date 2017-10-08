Weather Report For Monday October 09, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: This region is expected to be partly cloudy and sunny during the morning and afternoon period with chances of isolated thunderstorms over southern Maiduguri. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 35 – 39? and 22 – 24? respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Cloudy conditions are likely to prevail over this region in the morning hours, with chances of localized thunderstorms over Mambilla Plateau, Southern Yola, Nassarawa, Southern Bauchi, Southern Gombe and Makurdi axis. There are chances of localized thunderstorms in the afternoon/evening hours over most part of the region. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 31 – 33? and 22 – 24? respectively, except over Jos where 29? and 19? day and night temperatures are expected.

SOUTHERN STATES: Cloudy conditions are expected over the region in the morning, with chances of localised thunderstorms/rains over Enugu, Abakaliki, Enugu, Obudu, Ogoja, Ikom, Eket, Calabar, Ijebu- Ode, Lagos and its environ. Localised thunderstorms are anticipated over most part of the region later in the afternoon/evening hours. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 30 – 33? and 21 – 24? respectively.