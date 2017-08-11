Weather Report For Saturday 12th, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: In the morning, this region has prospects of thunderstorms especially over Sokoto, Yelwa, Nguru, Maiduguri, Dutse and Kano while in the afternoon, places like Southern Bornu, Damaturu, and Nguru have chances of isolated thunderstorms where as the rest Sokoto, Gusau, Yelwa, Katsina and environs have prospects of thunderstorms. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 29 – 31? and 20 – 24? respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Cloudy morning is expected over this region with a few places such as Yola, Mambilla plateau, Kaduna, Jos, Abuja, Bida, Bauchi and environs expecting isolated thunderstorms/rains. Later in the day, thunderstorms are anticipated over the region. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 28 – 31? and 20 – 24? respectively, except over Jos where 26? and 17? day and night temperatures are expected.

SOUTHERN STATES: Majority of the cities in this region are expected to be cloudy in the morning though there are chances of rains over Enugu, Abakaliki, Ikom, Portharcourt and their environs. In the afternoon/evening hours, the majority of the cities have prospects of rains. The Day and Night time temperatures are expected to be in the ranges of 27 – 31? and 20 – 24?.