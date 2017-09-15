Weather Report For Saturday 16, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: Cloudy conditions are expected in the morning over the northeast while isolated thunderstorms are probable in the Northwest, places like Gusau, Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina and Kano. By afternoon, Sokoto, Kebbi and Yelwa axis will be affected by thunderstorms while the North eastern axis will be cloudy. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 31– 35? and 20 – 24? respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Some parts of this region are expected to be cloudy in the morning while there are prospects of isolated thunderstorms over places like Abuja, Jalingo, Mambila Plateau, Minna, Lafia and Yola. As the day progresses, there are prospect of isolated thunderstorms over places like Jos, Bauchi, Abuja and Yola. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 29 – 32? and 19 – 24? respectively except Jos at 26/17?.

SOUTHERN STATES: Cloudy conditions are expected over the inland cities and the coast with chances of localised rains over Enugu, Benin, Owerri and Port Harcourt in the morning. Later in the day, there are prospect of localised thunderstorms over this region in the afternoon/evening hours. The south east coast is expected to witness intermittent rains during the forecast period. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 28 – 32? and 22 – 23? respectively.