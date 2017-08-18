Weather Report For Saturday 19, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: In the morning, localised thunderstorms are expected over Sokoto, Kano, Katsina, Nguru and parts of Borno state while later in the day, the weather activities are expected to spread to other parts in the region. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the ranges of 29 – 31? and 22 – 24? respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Minna, the Mambilla plateau and Abuja should expect morning thunderstorms. Later in afternoon, Localised thunderstorms are expected over the entire region in the Afternoon/evening period.

Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 28 – 30? and 22–24? respectively except Jos at 23/17?.

SOUTHERN STATES: The inland cities and coast of the South west are expected to be cloudy during the forecast period while the South east coast would experience isolated cases of rain during the forecast period. Day and night time temperatures are expected to be in the ranges of 27 – 29? and 23 – 24? respectively.