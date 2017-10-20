Weather Report For Saturday 21, 2017

NORTHERN STATE: Sunny and hazy conditions are expected over this region throughout the forecast period. Day and Night temperature values are anticipated to be in the ranges of 34 – 37? and 16 – 21?respectively.

CENTRAL STATE: Partly cloudy to hazy conditions are anticipated over this region throughout the forecast period. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 32 – 36? and 15 – 26? respectively except Jos at 26/17?

SOUTHERN STATE: Partly cloudy to cloudy condition is anticipated over the inland cities with prospects of localised thunderstorms over Obudu, Ogoja, Ikom, Calabar, Eket, Port-Harcourt, Yenegoa during the morning hours. Mist is expected over Ijebu-Ode and Lagos. There are chances of localised thunderstorms over the entire region palces such as Akure, Oshogbo , Ado Ekiti, Enugu, Awka, Abakaliki, Owerri, Ijebu-Ode, Lagos, Calabar, Eket, Port-Harcourt, Yenegoa , Uyo and its environ during the afternoon/evening period. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 29 – 33? and 21 – 25? respectively.