Weather Report For Saturday 23, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: Partly cloudy to cloudy conditions are likely over the region with chances of isolated thunderstorms over Yelwa and its environ during the morning hours. Isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over most places during the afternoon/evening hours. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 31 – 36? and 21 – 24? respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Cloudy conditions are expected to prevail over this region with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over Niger, Abuja, Kaduna, Jos, Nassarawa, Yola, Jalingo and its environ during the morning hours. However, isolated thunderstorms are likely over most parts of the region during the afternoon/evening hours. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 30 – 33? and 20 – 24? respectively except Jos at 27/17?

SOUTHERN STATES: The inland cities and the coast of the south-west are expected to be cloudy during the morning hours with prospects of rains over Yenagoa, Portharcourt, Calabar, Eket, Owerri, Awka, Enugu, Obudu, Ogoja, Ikom and its environ. There are chances of isolated rains over most parts of the southern cities during the afternoon/evening hours. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 29 – 32? and 20 – 24? respectively.