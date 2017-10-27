Weather Report For Saturday 28, 2017

October 27 19:23 2017

NORTHERN STATES: Dust haze condition is expected to persist in poor horizontal visibility range of 2-5km and less than or equal to 1000m in few cities such as Maiduguri and Katsina throughout the forecast period. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 32 – 39? and 16 – 21? respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: The northern halve of the region will experience sunny and haze conditions while places like Lokoja, Makurdi, Lafia and Ilorin are expected to be partly cloudy during the forecast hours. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 32 – 35? and 17 – 25? Except over Jos where 28? and 14? respectively.

SOUTHERN: Cloudy to Partly cloudy situation is anticipated over the inland and the coastal cities in the morning with exception of Calabar and Eket where localised thunderstorms are expected. There are prospects of localised thunderstorms over cities such as Owerri, Awka, Enugu Akure, Benin, Oshogbo and Ijebu, Including coastal areas like Portharcourt, Yenegoa and Lagos during afternoon /evening hours. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 32- 34? and 22 – 23? respectively.

 

