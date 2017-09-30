Weather Report For Saturday 30, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: Partly cloudy conditions are expected across this region in the morning and extreme part of the north in the afternoon hours while isolated thundery activities are expected to prevail over Yelwa, Gusau, Jigawa and Zaria Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 30 – 38? and 21 – 24? respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: There are chances of isolated thunderstorm over Lokoja, Abuja, Akure, Awka and Benin, while other places in the region are expected to be in cloudy condition during the morning hours. Isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over Abuja, Mambila Yola, Lokoja, Kaduna and Gombe in the afternoon/evening hours. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 29 – 34? and 17– 20? respectively except Jos at 27/17?.

SOUTHERN STATES: There are chances of isolated thunderstorms/rains over Enugu, Awka, Akure, Benin, Port-Harcourt, Calabar and Eket during the morning hours. Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected over the Inland cities while rain showers and cloudiness are anticipated over the south east coast and south west coast respectively. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 29 – 31? and 21 – 23? respectively.