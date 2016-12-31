Weather Report For Saturday, December 31st 2016

NORTHERN STATES: This region should be under the influence of dust haze conditions with visibility range of 2 – 5km. Places like Nguru, Maiduguri and Potiskum may have visibility of less than 1000m during the morning hours. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 26 – 31oC and 10 – 17oC respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Moderate dust haze conditions are expected over this region throughout the forecast period with localised visibility of less than or equal to 1000m. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 27 – 33oC and 12 – 22oC respectively, except over Jos with 26/10oC.

SOUTHERN STATES: Dust haze conditions are anticipated over the region with visibility range of 2 – 5km. Lagos, Port-Harcourt, Calabar, Eket, Ibadan and Akure are expected to have visibility of less than 2000m. The Day and Night time temperatures are expected to be in the ranges of 32 – 33oC and 15 – 22oC.