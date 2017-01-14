Weather Report For Saturday January 14th, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: This region is anticipated to be under sunny and hazy conditions during the forecast period. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 31 – 34oC and 12 – 18oC respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: The central cities are expected to be in sunny and hazy conditions throughout the forecast period. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 28 – 35oC and 13 – 23oC respectively.

SOUTHERN STATES: Partly cloudy conditions are anticipated over this region in the morning hours. Later in the day, cloudiness is expected with chances of isolated rain showers over Eket, Calabar, Port-Harcourt and Yenegoa. Day and night time temperatures are expected to be in the ranges of 32 – 34oC and 19 – 25oC respectively.