Weather Report For Saturday January 21st, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: This region is anticipated to be under sunny and hazy conditions throughout the forecast period. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 28 – 31 oC and 11 – 16 oC respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Abuja, Minna , Kaduna, Nasarawa, Makurdi and Bida are expected to be Sunny and hazy conditions during the forecast period . Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 27 – 35 oC and 12 – 20oC respectively.

SOUTHERN STATES: Partly cloudy conditions are expected over the entire inland and some parts of the south west coast cities. However, some places such as Calabar, Eket and Port- Harcourt. The Day and Night time temperatures are expected to be in the ranges of 34 – 35oC and 14- 22oC respectively.