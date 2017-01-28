Weather Report For Saturday January 28th, 2017

Weather Report For Saturday January 28th, 2017
NORTHERN STATES: This region should expect moderate dust haze with visibility range of 2 – 5km, however a few places may have visibilities that are less than or equal to 1000m throughout the forecast period. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 32 – 36oC and 14 – 20oC respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: This region is also expected to be under dust haze condition with horizontal visibilities ranging between 2 – 5km, localised visibility less than or equal to 1000m are not unlikely over few places. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 34 – 37oC and 19 – 23oC respectively, except over Jos where 30oC and 12oC day and night temperatures are expected.

SOUTHERN STATES: Partly cloudy conditions are anticipated over the inland and the coastal cities during the morning hours while isolated rains are anticipated over the inland cities like Oshogbo, Akure, Ondo, Ado-Ekiti, Benin, Warri, Owerri, Uyo, Calabar, Eket, Port Harcourt, and yenagoa axis during the afternoon/evening hours. The Day and Night time temperatures are expected to be in the ranges of 33 – 36oC and 21 – 25oC.

