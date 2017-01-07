Weather Report For Saturday January 7th, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: This region is anticipated to be under dust haze conditions although Places like Yelwa, Gusau, Sokoto, Kano, and Zaria may experience visibility of less than or equal to 2000m in the next 24hours. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 28 – 33 oC and 11 – 19 oC respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Dust haze conditions are expected over this region with visibilities of less than or equal to 2000m over Minna, Bida and their environs during the Forecast period. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 29 – 36 oC and 12 – 19oC respectively.

SOUTHERN STATES: Dust haze conditions are expected with visibility range of 2 – 5 km over the entire region within the next 24 hours. The Day and Night time temperatures are expected to be in this range of 33 – 36oC and 15- 23oC respectively.