Weather Report For Saturday October 14, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: Hazy condition is expected over the northwest in places like Yelwa, Gusau, Katsina, Kano and Sokoto, while Dust haze conditions with the range of 3-5km are not unlikely over the northeast in places like Maiduguri, Potiskum, Dutse and Nguru in the morning. Later in the day, most parts of the north is expected to be under sunny and hazy condition. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 34 – 39? and 19 – 22? respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Partly cloudy conditions are likely to prevail over this region in the morning hours while later in the afternoon/evening hours place like Abuja, Lokoja, Makurdi, Lafia, Ibi, Mambilla and its environs are likely to be affected by thunderstorms. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 30 – 34? and 22 – 24? respectively, except over Jos where 29? and 18? day and night temperatures are expected.

SOUTHERN STATES: Cloudy conditions are expected over the region in the morning with chances of scattered thunderstorms over, Calabar, Eket, Port-Harcourt and environs. However, there are chances of Localised thunderstorms over this region in the afternoon/evening hours. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 28 – 33? and 21 – 24? respectively.