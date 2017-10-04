Weather Report For September 05, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: This region is expected to be partly cloudy to sunny, with chances of localised thunderstorm activities over western axis, Southern Maiduguri, Southern Bauchi and Southern Gombe in the afternoon/evening hours. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 35 – 39? and 21 – 25? respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Partly cloudy conditions are to prevail over this region in the morning with chances of localised thunderstorms over southern Yola, Jalingo, Abuja, Ilorin, Lafia, Makurdi, Minna Mambilla Plateau and Bida. However, there are chances of Localised thunderstorms in the afternoon/evening hours. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 32 – 36? and 21 – 27? respectively, except over Jos where 29? and 18? day and night temperatures are expected.

SOUTHERN STATES: Cloudy conditions are expected over the region in the morning, with chances of localised thunderstorms over Akure, Ibadan, Iseyin, Benin, Osogbo, Shaki, Lagos, Ikom, Uyo, Calabar, Enugu and Abakaliki while thunderstorms are anticipated over most places later in the afternoon/evening hours. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 30 – 34? and 21-25? respectively.