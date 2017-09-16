Weather Report For Sunday 17, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: Scattered thunderstorms and moderate rainfall activities are expected to prevail over the northern states during the forecast period. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 31- 33? and 19-20? respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: The central states are likely to experience scattered thunderstorms within the next 24hours. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 27– 30? and 20 – 24? respectively except Jos at 25/17?.

SOUTHERN STATES: There are prospects of thunderstorms and moderate rains over the southern states during the forecast period. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 25–31? and 18 – 23? respectively.