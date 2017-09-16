Weather Report For Sunday 17, 2017

Weather Report For Sunday 17, 2017
September 16 20:13 2017 Print This Article

NORTHERN STATES: Scattered thunderstorms and moderate rainfall activities are expected to prevail over the northern states during the forecast period. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 31- 33? and 19-20? respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: The central states are likely to experience scattered thunderstorms within the next 24hours. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 27– 30? and 20 – 24? respectively except Jos at 25/17?.

SOUTHERN STATES: There are prospects of thunderstorms and moderate rains over the southern states during the forecast period. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 25–31? and 18 – 23? respectively.

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.

view more articles

Related Articles

I flew Crash Dana Plane Same Day it Crashed– Transport Minister

Scores Killed In Potiskum, Yobe State Suicide Bombing

Scores Killed In Potiskum, Yobe State Suicide Bombing

Kogi Flooding: Outbreak Of Epidemic Looms, Says Gov. Wada