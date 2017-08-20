Weather Report For Sunday 20, 2017

Weather Report For Sunday 20, 2017
August 20 04:26 2017

NORTHERN STATES: Cloudy morning is expected with prospects of localised thunderstorms over Sokoto, Gusau, Yelwa, Kano, Katsina and Maiduguri later in the day. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the ranges of 29- 31? and 22-24? respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Cloudy conditions are anticipated over the region in the morning hours. Later in afternoon, localised thunderstorms/rains are expected over the entire region in the afternoon/evening period. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 28 – 30? and 22–24? respectively except Jos at 23/17?.

SOUTHERN STATES: Cloudy conditions are expected to prevail over the region with chances of rains over Owerri, Port-Harcourt, Eket, Uyo and Calabar in the morning hours. Later in the day, the inland cities and coast of the South East are expected to experience isolated cases of rain while the southwestern coast is expected to be cloudy. Day and night time temperatures are expected to be in the ranges of 27 – 29? and 23 – 24? respectively.

