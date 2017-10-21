Weather Report For Sunday 22, 2017

NORTHERN STATE: Sunny conditions are anticipated over this region throughout the forecast period. Day and Night temperature values are anticipated to be in the ranges of 34- 37? and 16 – 21? respectively.

CENTRAL STATE: Partly cloudy conditions are anticipated in the morning. In the afternoon/evening hours partly cloudy conditions are expected with the chances of localised thunderstorms over Southern Abuja, Makurdi and Lokoja. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 32 – 36? and 15 – 26? respectively except Jos at 26/17?.

SOUTHERN STATE: Cloudy condition is anticipated over the inland cities with prospects of localised thunderstorms over Abakaliki, Umuahia, Enugu, Lagos, Ijebu-Ode, Ikom, Calabar, Eket during the morning hours. There are chances of localized thunderstorms over places such as Benin, Akure, Ado Ekiti, Enugu, Awka, Owerri ,Ijebu- Ode, Lagos, Calabar, Eket, Port-Harcourt, Uyo and its environ during the afternoon/evening period. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 29 – 33? and 21 – 25? respectively.