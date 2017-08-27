Weather Report For Sunday 27, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: Cloudy conditions are expected in the Morning with prospect of localised thunderstorms over Sokoto, Gusau, Kano, Katsina and parts of Kebbi state. In the afternoon/evening, there are chances of localised thunderstorms across the region. Day and Night temperature values are anticipated to be in the ranges of 30  – 36? and 20 – 25? respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Morning rains are expected over Abuja, Mambila plateau, Jalingo, Lafia and Bauchi. Later in the afternoon, Localised thunderstorms and rains are expected across the region. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 30  – 33oC and 18 – 22? respectively.

SOUTHERN STATES: Cloudy conditions are expected with prospect of localized rains over Warri, Portharcourt, Calabar and Yenagoa in the morning. Localised rains are expected over Akure, Osogbo, Ado-Ekiti, Enugu, Owerri, Awka, Porthacourt, Calabar, Eket in the afternoon/evening hours. Day and night time temperatures are expected to be in the ranges of 26 – 32? and 19  – 24? respectively.

 

