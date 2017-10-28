Weather Report For Sunday 29, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: Thick dust haze is likely over Maiduguri, Nguru, Kano, Gombe, Sokoto and its environ. However, dust haze conditions are expected over some part of the region with visibility range of 2 – 5 km; localised visibility of less than or equal to 1000m during the forecast period. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 31 – 36? and 14 – 22? respectively.

CENTRAL STATES Dust haze conditions are expected over most part of the region with visibility range of 2 – 5 km; localised visibility of less than or equal to 1000m. Although, Ilorin is expected to experience dust haze with visibility greater than or equal to 5000m. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 32 – 34? and 15 – 24? respectively, except over Jos where 29? – 14? day and night temperatures are expected.

SOUTHERN STATES: Cloudy to partly cloudy conditions are expected over the region during the morning hours, chances of localised thunderstorms are anticipated over Obudu, Ogoja, Ikom, Uyo, Calabar, Eket, Port-Harcourt, Yenagoa, Warri, Benin, Akure, Ado-Ekiti, Ijebu-Ode and its environ during the afternoon/evening hours. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 30 – 33? and 18 – 24? respectively.