Weather Report For Sunday December 25th, 2016

NORTHERN STATES: Dust haze conditions with visibility range of 2 – 5km are expected over the region with localised visibility of less than or equal to 1000m in some places like Maiduguri, Nguru, Yola, Damaturu and Potiskum axis during the forecast period. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 31 – 38oC and 10 – 19oC respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Dust haze conditions with visibility range of 2 – 5km are anticipated over the region during the forecast period. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 29 – 37oC and 12 – 19oC respectively and Jos 27/10oC.

SOUTHERN STATES: Early morning mist and fog patches are expected over Lagos, Port -Harcourt, Calabar, Eket and Warri axis while the inland cities will be in partly cloudy conditions. Later in the day, the inland cities will be under sunny and hazy conditions while the coastal cities will remain cloudy. The Day and Night time temperatures are expected to be in the ranges of 33 – 36oC and 19 – 25oC respectively.