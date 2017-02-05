Weather Report For Sunday February 5th, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: The region is expected to be under hazy conditions in the next 24hours. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 30 – 36oC and 13 – 20oC respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: This region is anticipated to be under dust haze conditions with horizontal visibility values ranging from 2-5km in the next 24hours. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 35 – 36oC and 21 – 25oC respectively except Jos with 29 – 13oC.

SOUTHERN STATES: Hazy conditions are expected over the entire region during the forecast period with exception of the southwestern coast, which is likely to be under partly cloudy conditions. Day and night time temperatures are expected to be in the range of 34 – 35oC and 23- 25oC respectively.