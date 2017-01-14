Weather Report For Sunday January 15th, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: This region is anticipated to be under sunny and hazy conditions in the next 24hours. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 31 – 36 oC and 14 – 24 oC respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: The central cities are expected to be in sunny and hazy conditions throughout forecast period. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 30 – 35 oC and 18 – 24oC respectively.

SOUTHERN STATES: The inland cities of the south are expected to experience hazy conditions while partly cloudy conditions are anticipated in the inland cities of the south east within the next 24 hours. The coastal region should expect partly cloudy conditions and isolated thundery showers later in the day. The Day and Night time temperatures are expected to be in this range of 32 – 34oC and 19- 25oC respectively.