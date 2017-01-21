Weather Report For Sunday January 22nd, 2017

Weather Report For Sunday January 22nd, 2017
NORTHERN STATES: This region is expected to be under sunny and hazy conditions throughout the forecast period. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 34- 37 oC and 14 – 19 oC respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Hazy conditions in good visibility are expected over Bida, Abuja, Kaduna, Zaria, Makurdi and Lokoja. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 30 – 35 oC and 14 – 19oC respectively.

SOUTHERN STATES: Partly cloudy conditions are expected over the inland and the south western cities in the morning. In the afternoon there are prospects of isolated rain showers over some places such as Ado-Ekiti, Oshogbo, Warri, Yenagoa, Eket and Port- Harcourt. The Day and Night time temperatures are expected to be in the range of 33 – 35oC and 20- 25oC respectively.

 

