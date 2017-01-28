Weather Report For Sunday January 28th, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: This region is anticipated to be under dust haze conditions with visibilities ranging from 2-5km. Nguru, Dutse and Potiskum may experience visibility of less than or equal to 1000m in the next 24hours. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 33 – 38 oC and 12 – 22 oC respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Dust haze conditions are expected with visibility range of 1-3km over Abuja, Minna, Kaduna and Bida during the forecast period. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 30 – 37 oC and 18 – 23oC respectively.

SOUTHERN STATES: Partly cloudy conditions are expected over the entire inland and some parts of the south west coastal cities. However, localised rain showers are not unlikely over some places such as Yenogoa , Port-Harcourt , Asaba , Eket and Calabar during the afternoon/evening hours . Day and night time temperatures are expected to be in the ranges of 34 – 36oC and 21- 26oC respectively.