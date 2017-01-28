Weather Report For Sunday January 28th, 2017

Weather Report For Sunday January 28th, 2017
January 28 21:06 2017 Print This Article

NORTHERN STATES: This region is anticipated to be under dust haze conditions with visibilities ranging from 2-5km. Nguru, Dutse and Potiskum may experience visibility of less than or equal to 1000m in the next 24hours. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 33 – 38 oC and 12 – 22 oC respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Dust haze conditions are expected with visibility range of 1-3km over Abuja, Minna, Kaduna and Bida during the forecast period. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 30 – 37 oC and 18 – 23oC respectively.

SOUTHERN STATES: Partly cloudy conditions are expected over the entire inland and some parts of the south west coastal cities. However, localised rain showers are not unlikely over some places such as Yenogoa , Port-Harcourt , Asaba , Eket and Calabar during the afternoon/evening hours . Day and night time temperatures are expected to be in the ranges of 34 – 36oC and 21- 26oC respectively.

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.

view more articles

Related Articles

I Don’t Know My Exact Age – Obasanjo

Father Of Five Killed As Gay Protest Turns Bloody In Lagos

Father Of Five Killed As Gay Protest Turns Bloody In Lagos

FCT Breaks Beggars’ Syndicate, Set To Prosecute Seven

FCT Breaks Beggars’ Syndicate, Set To Prosecute Seven