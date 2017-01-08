Weather Report For Sunday January 8th, 2017

Weather Report For Sunday January 8th, 2017
NORTHERN STATES: The region is expected to be under hazy conditions within the next 24hours. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 29 – 33 oC and 11 – 18 oC respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Hazy conditions are anticipated over the region with localized visibility of less than or equal to 2000m over Lokoja and Bida during the forecast period.
Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 28 – 36oC and 11 – 17oC respectively.

SOUTHERN STATES: Mist/fog conditions are likely across the coastal cities, with hazy conditions prevailing over the inland cities during the morning hours. Later in the day, hazy conditions will dominate the region with some places such as Benin, Ibadan and Obudu having visibilities of less than or equal to 2000m. Day and Night time temperatures are expected to be in the ranges of 34 – 36oC and 19- 20oC respectively.

 

