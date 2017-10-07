Weather Report For Sunday October 08, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: This region is expected to be partly cloudy in the morning and these conditions are expected to continue later into the day. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 35 – 39? and 22 – 24? respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Cloudy conditions are likely to prevail over this region in the morning hours, with chances of localised thunderstorms over Mambilla Plateau and Jalingo. However, there are chances of Localised thunderstorms in the afternoon/evening hours over Gombe, Bauch, Yola, Lafia, Abuja, Lokoja and Bida. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 31 – 34? and 20 – 25? respectively, except over Jos where 29? and 19? day and night temperatures are expected.

SOUTHERN STATES: Cloudy conditions are expected over the region in the morning, with chances of localised rains over Obudu, Ogoja, Ikom, Eket, Calabar and environs while localised thunderstorms are anticipated over most places later in the afternoon/evening hours. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 30 – 34? and 22 – 24? respectively.