Weather Report For Thursday 02, 2017

NORTHERN REGION:

Day 1: Sunny and hazy conditions are likely over most part of the region during the forecast period. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 33 – 38? and 16 – 26? respectively.

Day 2: Dust haze conditions are expected over most part of the region during the forecast period. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 32 – 37? and 16 – 25? respectively.

Day 3: Prospect of moderate dust haze conditions are probable over most part of the region with visibility range of 2 – 5 km during the forecast period. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 32 – 36? and 16 – 24? respectively.

CENTRAL REGION:

Day 1: Sunny and hazy conditions are expected over most part of the region during the morning hours while partly cloudy conditions are anticipated over most places during the afternoon/evening hours. Although Southern Central cities like Makurdi, Mambilla plateau, Lokoja and its environ are likely to experience Isolated thunderstorms. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 30 – 36oC and 17 – 24? respectively, except over Jos where 28? – 13oC day and night temperatures are expected.

Day 2: Sunny and hazy conditions are likely over most part of the region during the forecast period. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 31 – 34? and 16 – 24? respectively, except over Jos where the day and night temperature values are expected to be 28? and 13? are expected.

Day 3: Dust haze conditions are expected over most part of the region during the forecast period. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 30 – 35? and 16 – 23? respectively, except over Jos where 27? and 12? day and night temperatures are expected.

SOUTH-EAST REGION:

Day 1: Partly cloudy conditions are expected over this region during the morning hours with chances of localised thunderstorms over Obudu, Ogoja, Ikom, Abakaliki, Enugu, Awka, Owerri, Umuahia, Asaba, Warri and its environ during the afternoon/evening hour. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 30 – 33? and 20 – 24? respectively.

Day 2: During the morning hours, partly cloudy conditions are likely to prevail over this region. Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected over Obudu, IKom, Ogoja, Abakaliki, Enugu, Awka, Owerri, Umuahia, Asaba, Warri and its environ. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 31 – 33? and 20 – 23? respectively.

Day 3: Partly cloudy conditions are anticipated to prevail over this region during the morning hours. Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are likely over most part of the region. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 30 – 33? and 20 – 24? respectively.

SOUTH WEST REGION:

Day 1: Partly cloudy conditions are expected over this region during the morning hours with chances of localized thunderstorms over Benin, Akure, Ado-ekiti, Oshogbo, Ibadan, Abeokuta, Ijebu-ode, Ikeja and its environ during the afternoon/evening hour. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 33 – 34? and 22 – 24? respectively.

Day 2: During the morning hours, partly cloudy conditions are likely to prevail over this region. Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected over Benin, Akure, Ado-ekiti, Oshogbo, Ibadan, Abeokuta, Ijebu-ode, Ikeja and its environ. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 32 – 33? and 21 – 23? respectively.

Day 3: Partly cloudy conditions are anticipated to prevail over this region during the morning hours. Isolated thunderstorms are likely over most part of the region during the afternoon/evening hours. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 32 – 34? and 21 – 24? respectively.

SOUTH-SOUTH REGION:

Day 1: Isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over Calabar, Eket and its environ with cloudy conditions expected to prevail over other part of the region during the morning hours. Localised thunderstorms are expected to prevail over Yenegoa, Port Harcourt, Uyo, Eket, Calabar and its environs during the afternoon/evening hours. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 30 – 31? and 20 – 21? respectively.

Day 2: Cloudy conditions are likely over most part of the region during the morning hours with chances of localised thunderstorms expected to prevail over Yenagoa, Port Harcourt, Uyo, Eket, Calabar and its environs during the afternoon/evening hours. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 30 – 31? and 21 – 22? respectively.

Day 3: Isolated rains are probable over most part of the region during the morning hours with chances of localized thunderstorms over Yenagoa, Port Harcourt, Uyo, Eket, Calabar and its environs during the afternoon/evening period. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 30 – 31? and 20 – 22? respectively.