Weather Report For Thursday 07, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: Cloudy conditions are anticipated in the morning with prospects of localised thunderstorms over Yelwa. In the afternoon/evening hours, there are chances of localised thunderstorms across the region. Day and Night temperature values are anticipated to be in the ranges of 30- 36? and 20-25? respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Morning rains and thunderstorms are likely over Abuja, Mambila plateau, Jalingo, Lafia, Jos, Kaduna, Makurdi, Ilorin and Niger. Later in afternoon, Localised thunderstorms and rains are expected over the high grounds of this region. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 30-33? and 18–22? respectively.

SOUTHERN STATES: Cloudy conditions are expected with prospects of localized rains and thunderstorms over Warri, Portharcourt, Calabar, Yenagoa, Shaki, Iseyin, and Abeokuta in the morning. Localised rains and thunderstorms are expected over Enugu, Owerri, Awka, Porthacourt, Calabar, Eket and Lagos in the afternoon/evening hours. Day and night time temperatures