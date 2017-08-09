Weather Report For Thursday 10th, 2017

August 09 22:46 2017

NORTHERN STATES: The North western region is expected to be cloudy in the morning except Yelwa where there is likelihood of thunderstorms, while over Maiduguri and Nguru axis; there are prospects of morning thunderstorms. Later In the afternoon/evening, the entire region is expected to be more active as localised thunderstorms are anticipated over Sokoto, parts of Kebbi, Maiduguri, Katsina and Kano. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the ranges of 30 – 35? and 22 – 24? respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Abuja, Jos, Ilorin, Lokoja, Makurdi, Lafia, Minna, Ibi and Jalingo have prospects of morning thunderstorms. In the afternoon/evening hours, localised thunderstorms are not unlikely over the high grounds of the central states. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 27 – 30? and 18 – 23? respectively except Jos at 22/15?.

SOUTHERN STATES: The region is expected to experience cloudy conditions in the morning except Eket, Calabar and Obudu are that are likely to experience morning rains. In the afternoon, localised rains are likely in the region; over places like Port Harcourt, Eket, Oshogbo, Osun, Benin. Day and night time temperatures are expected to be in the ranges of 25 – 31? and 19 – 24? respectively.

 

