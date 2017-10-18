Weather Report For Thursday 19, 2017

Weather Report For Thursday 19, 2017
NORTHERN REGION: Hazy conditions are expected to prevail over the region throughout the forecast period. Day and Night temperature values are anticipated to be in the ranges of 31 – 38? and 16 – 21? respectively.

CENTRAL REGION: Dust haze condition is anticipated over the northern parts of the region in the morning and afternoon period with chances of localised thunderstorms over Abuja, Makurdi, Minna, Lokoja, Yola and Ilorin in the afternoon/evening hours. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 31 – 35? and 22 – 25? respectively except Jos at 27/15?.

SOUTHERN REGION: Cloudy morning is expected over the southwest with prospects of localised thunderstorms over Abakaliki and Ikom axis. There are good prospects of localised thunderstorms over the region in the afternoon/evening hours. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 30 – 33? and 21 – 25? respectively.

 

