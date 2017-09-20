Weather Report For Thursday 21, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: The region is expected to be cloudy in the morning, with chances of isolated thunderstorms and moderate rains in and around Kano and Katsina. Later in the day, scattered thunderstorms are likely to prevail over Potiskum, Dutse, Gombe, Bauchi, Nguru and Maiduguri. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 29- 37oC and 21-25? respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Cloudy conditions are like to prevail over this region with prospects of rains over Ilorin, Jos, Kaduna, Abuja and Jalingo during the morning hours. However, scattered thunderstorms are likely during the afternoon/evening hours. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 30 – 34? and 21 – 25? respectively except Jos at 26/16?.

SOUTHERN STATES: The inland cities and the coast of the south-west are expected to be cloudy during the morning hours with prospects of rains over Shaki, Portharcourt, Calabar, Eket, Enugu and Yenagoa axis. There are chances of scattered rains over the southern states during the afternoon/evening hours. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 29 –3 3? and 19 – 24? respectively.