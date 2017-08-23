Weather Report For Thursday 24, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: Cloudy morning is expected with prospects of thunderstorms over Borno state. Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected to prevail over the region. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 27 – 32? and 20 – 24? respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Morning rains are anticipated over Bauchi, Jos, Lokoja and Abuja. There are prospects of a wider coverage of rains in the afternoon/evening hours. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 28 – 30? and 20 – 23? respectively, except over Jos where 26? and 17? day and night temperatures are expected.

SOUTHERN STATES: Morning rains are not unlikely over Iseyin, Shaki and their environs with the rest of the region anticipating cloudy conditions. There are prospects of light rains over Akure, Osogbo, Enugu, Ikom, Benin, Asaba, Ogoja, Abakaliki, Calabar, Port-Harcourt, Yenagoa and their environs during the afternoon/evening hours. Day and Night time temperatures are expected to be in the ranges of 25- 29? and 21-23?.

 

