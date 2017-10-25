Weather Report For Thursday 26, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: Sunny conditions are anticipated over this region throughout the forecast period, except Yelwa where partly cloudy conditions are expected in the morning hours. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 31 – 37? and 15 – 21? respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Partly cloudy conditions are expected over this region during the morning and afternoon/evening hours with prospect of localised thunderstorms over Ibi, Mambilla plateau and Makurdi and its environ in the afternoon/evening hours. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 29 – 35? and 21 – 26? respectively, except over Jos where 29? – 16? day and night temperatures are expected.

SOUTHERN STATES: Cloudy conditions are expected over the region with chances of localised thunderstorms over Calabar, Eket, Port-Harcourt, Yenagoa, Benin, Akure, Abeokuta, Owerri, Enugu and its environ during afternoon/evening hours. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 30 – 33? and 22 – 25? respectively.