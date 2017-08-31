Weather Report For Thursday 31, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: In the morning, this region is expected to be cloudy except over Maiduguri, Dutse, Nguru, Potiskum and Yola axis where there are chances of isolated thunderstorms. Later in the afternoon, places such as Kano, Gusau, Katsina, Sokoto and its environs have prospects of thunderstorms. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 28 – 31? and 21 – 23? respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: In the morning, cloudy conditions are expected over this region, with places such as Makurdi, Kaduna, Jos, Abuja, Lafia and environs expecting thunderstorms/rains. Later in the day, isolated intermittent light rain showers are anticipated over the central state. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 28 – 30? and 22 – 24? respectively, except over Jos where 26? and 17? day and night temperatures are expected.

SOUTHERN STATES: Majority of the cities in this region are expected to experience isolated light rains whereas southwestern part of the cities are expected to be cloudy in the morning. In the afternoon, isolated rains are expected over this region at different hours in the afternoon/evening period. The Day and Night time temperatures are expected to be in the ranges of 26 – 31? and 20 – 24? respectively.