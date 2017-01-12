Weather Report For Thursday, January 12th 2017

Weather Report For Thursday, January 12th 2017
NORTHERN STATES: This region is anticipated to be under sunny and hazy conditions in the next 24hours. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 29 – 34oC and 10 – 16oC respectively.

CENTRAL STATES:
Sunny and hazy conditions are expected over this region throughout forecast period. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 28 – 36oC and 10 – 19oC respectively.

SOUTHERN STATES: The inland cities of the south are expected to experience sunny and hazy conditions within the next 24 hours. Prospects of partly cloudy conditions are likely in the morning hours and isolated showers are expected later in the day over the coastal region.The Day and Night time temperatures are expected to be in this range of 33- 36oC and 17-24oC respectively.

 

