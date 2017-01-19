Weather Report For Thursday January 19th, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: This region is anticipated to be under sunny and hazy conditions in the next 24hours. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 31 – 36 oC and 12 – 19 oC respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: The central cities are expected to be in sunny and hazy conditions throughout forecast period. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 31 – 36 oC and 17 – 25oC respectively.

SOUTHERN STATES: Partly cloudy conditions are expected over the southern cities in the morning while coastal cities are likely to experience isolated thundery showers in the afternoon, however the inland city should expect hazy condition. The Day and Night time temperatures are expected to be in this range of 34 – 36oC and 18- 25oC respectively.