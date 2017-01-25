Weather Report For Thursday January 26th, 2017

Weather Report For Thursday January 26th, 2017
NORTHERN STATES: Sunny and hazy conditions are still expected to prevail over this region, during forecast period. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 34 – 40oC and 15 – 20oC respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: This region is also expected to be under sunny and hazy conditions within the next 24 hours. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 34 – 39oC and 19 – 27oC respectively, except over Jos where 32oC and 15oC day and night temperatures are expected.

SOUTHERN STATES: Partly cloudy conditions are anticipated over the inland cities within the next 24 hours. Partly cloudy morning is expected over the entire coast with prospects of increased cloudiness over the southwest coast and localized thunderstorms over Portharcourt, Uyo and Yenegoa later in the day. The Day and Night time temperatures are expected to be in the ranges of 32 – 36oC and 21 – 25oC.

 

 

