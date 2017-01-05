Weather Report For Thursday January 5th, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: This region is expected to be under thick dust haze conditions. Places such as Katsina, Maiduguri, Kano, Gusau, Nguru and Bauchi may have visibilities less than 1000m during the forecast period. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 27- 31 oC and 11 – 19 oC respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Visibility values are expected to reduce to less than 1000m in some areas such as Abuja, Minna, Kaduna, Lafia, Jos, Makurdi, Lokoja and Bida during the forecast period. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 33 – 36 oC and 17 – 19 oC respectively. With the exception of Jos at 28/10 oC.

SOUTHERN STATES: Southern cities such as Benin,Asaba,Ibadan,Lagos, Owerri, Enugu and Akure are anticipated to have dust haze with visibility values less than 2000m. The Day and Night time temperatures are expected to be in the ranges of 34 – 35oC and 16- 23oC respectively.