Weather Report For Tuesday 03, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: Partly cloudy to sunny conditions are expected to prevail over the entire region throughout the forecast period. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 33 – 40? and 23 – 27? respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: partly cloudy conditions are likely to prevail over this region in the morning hours with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Benue, Jos, Nassarawa and southern part of Kogi state during the afternoon/evening hours. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 30– 34oC and 21– 23? respectively except Jos at 29/17?.

SOUTHERN STATES: Cloudy conditions are expected over this region in the morning hours. However, later in the day there are chance of thunderstorms and rains over Yenagoa, Portharcourt, Calabar, Eket, Owerri, Umuahia, Awka, Enugu, Abakaliki, Obudu, Akure, Ibadan, Benin, Ado-Ekiti, Lagos, Oshogbo, Abeokuta, Ogoja, Ikom and its environ. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 29 – 33? and 19 – 24? respectively.