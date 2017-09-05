Weather Report For Tuesday 05, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: The region is expected to be cloudy in the morning with chances of scattered thundery activities expected over Sokoto, Nguru, Dutse, Gusau, Yelwa, Kano, Katsina and their environs later in the afternoon. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 30 – 37? and 21 – 24? respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: A Cloudy morning is expected over the region. However, there are chances of scattered thundery activities and light rains over Jalingo, Yola, Lafia, Abuja, Bida, Jos, Mambilla Plateau, Minna and Bauchi in the afternoon/evening period. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 29 – 30? and 21 – 24? respectively except Jos at 26/17?.

SOUTHERN STATES: Cloudy condition is expected to prevail over the region in the morning hours except over Ikom and its environs where scattered rains are anticipated. Later in the day, there are chances of scattered thunderstorms and rains. Day and night time temperatures are expected to be in the ranges of 27 – 30? and 22 – 24? respectively.