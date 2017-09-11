Weather Report For Tuesday 12, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: Localised thunderstorms are anticipated over Yelwa, Sokoto and kebbi while other places will be cloudy during the morning hours. There are prospects of localised thunderstorms over some parts of this region in the afternoon/evening hours. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 33 – 39? and 22 – 24? respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Localised thunderstorms are anticipated over Bauchi, Gombe, Makurdi, Jos, Kaduna and Ilorin, other places over this region is expected to be cloudy during the morning hours. Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over Abuja, Zaria, Gombe, Kaduna and Jos. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 30 – 33? and 22 – 25? respectively, except over Jos where 27oC and 18oC day and night temperatures are expected.

SOUTHERN STATES: There are prospects of isolated cases of thunderstorms over Ado-Ekiti, Oshogbo, Benin, Enugu, Calabar, Yanagoa, Eket and Port Harcourt in the morning hours. Localised thunderstorms are anticipated over the entire region including places like Oshogbo, Shaki, Ijebu, lagos, Ado-Ekiti, Iseyin, Akure Obudu, Ogoja, Ikom, Abakaliki, Yanagoa, Calabar and Port Harcourt in the afternoon/evening hours. The Day and Night time temperatures are expected to be in the ranges of 29 – 33? and 21 – 24? respectively.